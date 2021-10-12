Ind Bank Housin Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 38.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in September 2021 down 38.58% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021 up 134.81% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021 up 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020.

Ind Bank Housin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2020.

Ind Bank Housin shares closed at 34.60 on October 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given 11.79% returns over the last 6 months and 57.63% over the last 12 months.