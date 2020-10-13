Ind Bank Housin Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 22.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in September 2020 down 22.47% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2019.

Ind Bank Housin shares closed at 21.95 on October 12, 2020 (BSE) and has given 56.23% returns over the last 6 months and -24.31% over the last 12 months.