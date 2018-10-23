Ind Bank Housin Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 94.7% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in September 2018 down 94.7% from Rs. 1.61 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2018 down 101.9% from Rs. 1.64 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2018 down 101.83% from Rs. 1.64 crore in September 2017.

Ind Bank Housin shares closed at 34.80 on August 03, 2018 (BSE) and has given -30.19% returns over the last 6 months and 62.62% over the last 12 months.