Ind Bank Housin Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, down 60.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in March 2020 down 60.65% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.80 crore in March 2020 up 1029.19% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.80 crore in March 2020 up 1020% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2019.

Ind Bank Housin EPS has increased to Rs. 2.80 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.25 in March 2019.

Ind Bank Housin shares closed at 23.88 on June 12, 2020 (BSE) and has given -9.89% returns over the last 6 months and -27.64% over the last 12 months.