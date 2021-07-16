MARKET NEWS

Ind Bank Housin Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 24.58% Y-o-Y

July 16, 2021 / 08:42 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indbank Housing are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in June 2021 down 24.58% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021 down 45.21% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021 down 50% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

Ind Bank Housin shares closed at 40.15 on July 14, 2021 (BSE) and has given 44.17% returns over the last 6 months and 84.60% over the last 12 months.

Indbank Housing
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations0.060.070.08
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.060.070.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.060.150.07
Depreciation0.000.000.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.060.030.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.06-0.11-0.04
Other Income0.00--0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.06-0.11-0.04
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.06-0.11-0.04
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.06-0.11-0.04
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.06-0.11-0.04
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.06-0.11-0.04
Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.06-0.11-0.04
Diluted EPS-0.06-0.11-0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.06-0.11-0.04
Diluted EPS-0.06-0.11-0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 16, 2021 08:33 am

D-Street Talk: Fund manager who manages about $4bn of AUM shares insight on 30 years of reforms, midcaps & advice for Robinhood investors

