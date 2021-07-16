Ind Bank Housin Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 24.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in June 2021 down 24.58% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021 down 45.21% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021 down 50% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

Ind Bank Housin shares closed at 40.15 on July 14, 2021 (BSE) and has given 44.17% returns over the last 6 months and 84.60% over the last 12 months.