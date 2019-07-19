Ind Bank Housin Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, up 23.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indbank Housing are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in June 2019 up 23.7% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 up 25.69% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 up 20% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2018.
Ind Bank Housin shares closed at 30.85 on July 18, 2019 (BSE) and has given 3.01% returns over the last 6 months and 0.98% over the last 12 months.
|Indbank Housing
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.11
|0.31
|0.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.11
|0.31
|0.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.07
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.00
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|0.02
|0.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.21
|-0.05
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.04
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.25
|-0.05
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.25
|-0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.04
|0.25
|-0.05
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.04
|0.25
|-0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.04
|0.25
|-0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|10.00
|10.00
|10.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|5.83
|5.83
|5.83
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.25
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|0.25
|-0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.25
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|0.25
|-0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited