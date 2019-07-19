Ind Bank Housin Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, up 23.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in June 2019 up 23.7% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 up 25.69% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 up 20% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2018.

Ind Bank Housin shares closed at 30.85 on July 18, 2019 (BSE) and has given 3.01% returns over the last 6 months and 0.98% over the last 12 months.