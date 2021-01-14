Ind Bank Housin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 21.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in December 2020 down 21.69% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 30.39% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

Ind Bank Housin shares closed at 28.65 on January 13, 2021 (BSE) and has given 30.82% returns over the last 6 months and 13.24% over the last 12 months.