IND-AGIV Commer Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.90 crore, up 484.05% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 2.90 crore in September 2018 up 484.05% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2018 up 110.43% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2018 up 675% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2017.

IND-AGIV Commer EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2017.

IND-AGIV Commer shares closed at 52.70 on September 28, 2018 (BSE)