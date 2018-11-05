IND-AGIV Commer Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.90 crore, up 484.05% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IND-AGIV Commerce are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.90 crore in September 2018 up 484.05% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2018 up 110.43% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2018 up 675% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2017.
IND-AGIV Commer EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2017.
IND-AGIV Commer shares closed at 52.70 on September 28, 2018 (BSE)
|
|IND-AGIV Commerce
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.90
|2.04
|0.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.90
|2.04
|0.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.60
|1.37
|-0.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.14
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.80
|-0.18
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.50
|0.46
|0.43
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.05
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.39
|0.28
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.17
|0.07
|-0.11
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.11
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.27
|0.18
|0.00
|Interest
|0.26
|0.17
|0.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.01
|-0.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.01
|0.01
|-0.13
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.01
|0.01
|-0.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.01
|0.01
|-0.13
|Equity Share Capital
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.14
|0.12
|--
|Diluted EPS
|0.14
|0.12
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.14
|0.12
|--
|Diluted EPS
|0.14
|0.12
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited