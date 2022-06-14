 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IND-AGIV Commer Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.11 crore, down 31.57% Y-o-Y

Jun 14, 2022 / 01:42 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IND-AGIV Commerce are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.11 crore in March 2022 down 31.57% from Rs. 3.09 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.03 crore in March 2022 up 9.84% from Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2022 up 20.59% from Rs. 1.70 crore in March 2021.

IND-AGIV Commer shares closed at 25.55 on June 09, 2022 (BSE)

IND-AGIV Commerce
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.11 1.20 3.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.11 1.20 3.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.37 0.63 -0.64
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 4.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.66 0.44 0.73
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.46 0.30 0.71
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.39 -0.18 -2.07
Other Income 0.03 0.04 0.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.36 -0.14 -1.89
Interest 0.22 0.22 0.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.57 -0.36 -2.29
Exceptional Items -0.45 -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.03 -0.36 -2.29
Tax -- -0.06 -0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.03 -0.30 -2.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.03 -0.30 -2.25
Equity Share Capital 1.00 1.00 1.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -20.28 -2.99 -22.49
Diluted EPS -20.28 -2.99 -22.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -20.28 -2.99 -22.49
Diluted EPS -20.28 -2.99 -22.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

