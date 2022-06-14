IND-AGIV Commer Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.11 crore, down 31.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IND-AGIV Commerce are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.11 crore in March 2022 down 31.57% from Rs. 3.09 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.03 crore in March 2022 up 9.84% from Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2022 up 20.59% from Rs. 1.70 crore in March 2021.
IND-AGIV Commer shares closed at 25.55 on June 09, 2022 (BSE)
|
|IND-AGIV Commerce
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.11
|1.20
|3.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.11
|1.20
|3.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.37
|0.63
|-0.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|4.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.66
|0.44
|0.73
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.46
|0.30
|0.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.39
|-0.18
|-2.07
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.04
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.36
|-0.14
|-1.89
|Interest
|0.22
|0.22
|0.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.57
|-0.36
|-2.29
|Exceptional Items
|-0.45
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.03
|-0.36
|-2.29
|Tax
|--
|-0.06
|-0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.03
|-0.30
|-2.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.03
|-0.30
|-2.25
|Equity Share Capital
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.28
|-2.99
|-22.49
|Diluted EPS
|-20.28
|-2.99
|-22.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.28
|-2.99
|-22.49
|Diluted EPS
|-20.28
|-2.99
|-22.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited