IND-AGIV Commer Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.11 crore, down 31.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.11 crore in March 2022 down 31.57% from Rs. 3.09 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.03 crore in March 2022 up 9.84% from Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2022 up 20.59% from Rs. 1.70 crore in March 2021.

IND-AGIV Commer shares closed at 25.55 on June 09, 2022 (BSE)