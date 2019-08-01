IND-AGIV Commer Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.29 crore, up 12.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.29 crore in June 2019 up 12.32% from Rs. 2.04 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2019 down 147.01% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2019 up 30.43% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2018.

IND-AGIV Commer shares closed at 48.45 on June 25, 2019 (BSE)