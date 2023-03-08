IND-AGIV Commer Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.99 crore, up 66.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.99 crore in December 2022 up 66.28% from Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 124.02% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2022 up 392.31% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.