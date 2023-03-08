IND-AGIV Commer Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.99 crore, up 66.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IND-AGIV Commerce are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.99 crore in December 2022 up 66.28% from Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 124.02% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2022 up 392.31% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.
IND-AGIV Commer EPS has increased to Rs. 0.72 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.99 in December 2021.
IND-AGIV Commer shares closed at 47.00 on February 27, 2023 (BSE)
|
|IND-AGIV Commerce
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.99
|1.71
|1.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.99
|1.71
|1.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.04
|0.33
|0.63
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.35
|0.51
|0.44
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.39
|0.12
|0.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.21
|0.75
|-0.18
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.86
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.38
|1.61
|-0.14
|Interest
|0.30
|0.22
|0.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.07
|1.39
|-0.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.07
|1.39
|-0.36
|Tax
|--
|0.07
|-0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.07
|1.33
|-0.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.07
|1.33
|-0.30
|Equity Share Capital
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.72
|13.26
|-2.99
|Diluted EPS
|0.72
|13.26
|-2.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.72
|13.26
|-2.99
|Diluted EPS
|0.72
|13.26
|-2.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited