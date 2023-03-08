 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IND-AGIV Commer Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.99 crore, up 66.28% Y-o-Y

Mar 08, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IND-AGIV Commerce are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.99 crore in December 2022 up 66.28% from Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 124.02% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2022 up 392.31% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

IND-AGIV Commerce
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.99 1.71 1.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.99 1.71 1.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.04 0.33 0.63
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.35 0.51 0.44
Depreciation 0.00 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.39 0.12 0.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.21 0.75 -0.18
Other Income 0.17 0.86 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.38 1.61 -0.14
Interest 0.30 0.22 0.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.07 1.39 -0.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.07 1.39 -0.36
Tax -- 0.07 -0.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.07 1.33 -0.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.07 1.33 -0.30
Equity Share Capital 1.00 1.00 1.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.72 13.26 -2.99
Diluted EPS 0.72 13.26 -2.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.72 13.26 -2.99
Diluted EPS 0.72 13.26 -2.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited