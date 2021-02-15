IND-AGIV Commer Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.40 crore, up 18.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.40 crore in December 2020 up 18.26% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2020 down 238.12% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020 down 116.88% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2019.

IND-AGIV Commer shares closed at 28.50 on February 12, 2021 (BSE)