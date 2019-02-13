IND-AGIV Commer Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5.09 crore, up 135.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.09 crore in December 2018 up 135.08% from Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2018 up 246.31% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2018 up 112.5% from Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2017.

IND-AGIV Commer EPS has increased to Rs. 12.26 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.54 in December 2017.

IND-AGIV Commer shares closed at 47.50 on January 02, 2019 (BSE)