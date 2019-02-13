IND-AGIV Commer Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5.09 crore, up 135.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IND-AGIV Commerce are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.09 crore in December 2018 up 135.08% from Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2018 up 246.31% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2018 up 112.5% from Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2017.
IND-AGIV Commer EPS has increased to Rs. 12.26 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.54 in December 2017.
IND-AGIV Commer shares closed at 47.50 on January 02, 2019 (BSE)
|
|IND-AGIV Commerce
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.09
|2.90
|2.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.09
|2.90
|2.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.77
|4.60
|0.99
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|-0.26
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.01
|-2.80
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.55
|0.50
|0.45
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.04
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.33
|0.39
|0.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.38
|0.17
|0.59
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.10
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.48
|0.27
|0.68
|Interest
|0.25
|0.26
|0.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.23
|0.01
|0.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.23
|0.01
|0.35
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.23
|0.01
|0.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.23
|0.01
|0.35
|Equity Share Capital
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.26
|0.14
|3.54
|Diluted EPS
|12.26
|0.14
|3.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.26
|0.14
|3.54
|Diluted EPS
|12.26
|0.14
|3.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited