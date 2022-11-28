 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IND-AGIV Commer Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore, up 28.3% Y-o-Y

Nov 28, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IND-AGIV Commerce are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore in September 2022 up 28.3% from Rs. 1.46 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.38 crore in September 2022 up 442.36% from Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.69 crore in September 2022 up 1226.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

IND-AGIV Commer EPS has increased to Rs. 13.84 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.04 in September 2021.

IND-AGIV Commer shares closed at 44.70 on November 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 110.85% returns over the last 6 months

IND-AGIV Commerce
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.87 2.29 1.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.87 2.29 1.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.33 2.39 0.80
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.64 0.30 0.46
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.15 0.55 0.39
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.75 -0.95 -0.22
Other Income 0.93 0.03 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.68 -0.92 -0.17
Interest 0.23 0.22 0.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.45 -1.14 -0.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.45 -1.14 -0.40
Tax 0.07 -- 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.38 -1.14 -0.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.38 -1.14 -0.40
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.38 -1.14 -0.40
Equity Share Capital 1.00 1.00 1.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.84 -11.39 -4.04
Diluted EPS 13.84 -11.39 -4.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.84 -11.39 -4.04
Diluted EPS 13.84 -11.39 -4.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 28, 2022 11:22 am