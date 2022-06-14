 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

IND-AGIV Commer Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.29 crore, down 32.35% Y-o-Y

Jun 14, 2022 / 01:42 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IND-AGIV Commerce are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.29 crore in March 2022 down 32.35% from Rs. 3.38 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2022 up 20.59% from Rs. 2.66 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2022 up 30% from Rs. 2.10 crore in March 2021.

IND-AGIV Commer shares closed at 25.55 on June 09, 2022 (BSE)

IND-AGIV Commerce
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.29 1.41 3.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.29 1.41 3.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.39 0.66 -0.47
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 4.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.87 0.56 0.92
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.53 0.38 1.03
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.51 -0.20 -2.48
Other Income 0.03 0.04 0.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.48 -0.16 -2.30
Interest 0.22 0.22 0.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.70 -0.38 -2.70
Exceptional Items -0.45 -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.15 -0.38 -2.70
Tax -0.04 -0.06 -0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.11 -0.33 -2.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.11 -0.33 -2.66
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.11 -0.33 -2.66
Equity Share Capital 1.00 1.00 1.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -21.13 -3.25 -26.61
Diluted EPS -21.13 -3.25 -26.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -21.13 -3.25 -26.61
Diluted EPS -21.13 -3.25 -26.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #IND-AGIV Commer #IND-AGIV Commerce #Results #trading
first published: Jun 14, 2022 01:33 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.