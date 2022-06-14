IND-AGIV Commer Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.29 crore, down 32.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IND-AGIV Commerce are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.29 crore in March 2022 down 32.35% from Rs. 3.38 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2022 up 20.59% from Rs. 2.66 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2022 up 30% from Rs. 2.10 crore in March 2021.
|IND-AGIV Commerce
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.29
|1.41
|3.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.29
|1.41
|3.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.39
|0.66
|-0.47
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|4.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.87
|0.56
|0.92
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.53
|0.38
|1.03
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.51
|-0.20
|-2.48
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.04
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.48
|-0.16
|-2.30
|Interest
|0.22
|0.22
|0.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.70
|-0.38
|-2.70
|Exceptional Items
|-0.45
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.15
|-0.38
|-2.70
|Tax
|-0.04
|-0.06
|-0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.11
|-0.33
|-2.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.11
|-0.33
|-2.66
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.11
|-0.33
|-2.66
|Equity Share Capital
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-21.13
|-3.25
|-26.61
|Diluted EPS
|-21.13
|-3.25
|-26.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-21.13
|-3.25
|-26.61
|Diluted EPS
|-21.13
|-3.25
|-26.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
