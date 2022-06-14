IND-AGIV Commer Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.29 crore, down 32.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.29 crore in March 2022 down 32.35% from Rs. 3.38 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2022 up 20.59% from Rs. 2.66 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2022 up 30% from Rs. 2.10 crore in March 2021.

IND-AGIV Commer shares closed at 25.55 on June 09, 2022 (BSE)