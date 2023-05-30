English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Incredible Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 208.89 crore, up 14.73% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Incredible Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 208.89 crore in March 2023 up 14.73% from Rs. 182.07 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.92 crore in March 2023 up 22.61% from Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.83 crore in March 2023 down 1.59% from Rs. 6.94 crore in March 2022.

    Incredible Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.51 in March 2022.

    Incredible Ind shares closed at 20.80 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.35% returns over the last 6 months and -7.76% over the last 12 months.

    Incredible Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations208.89183.56182.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations208.89183.56182.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials178.34166.31174.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.333.56-6.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.811.801.79
    Depreciation1.441.401.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.687.145.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.293.355.41
    Other Income0.100.130.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.393.485.54
    Interest1.311.281.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.082.204.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.082.204.13
    Tax1.160.781.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.921.422.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.921.422.39
    Equity Share Capital46.7646.7646.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.620.300.51
    Diluted EPS0.620.300.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.620.300.51
    Diluted EPS0.620.300.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Incredible Ind #Incredible Industries #Results #Steel - Medium & Small
    first published: May 30, 2023 10:11 am