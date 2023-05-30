Incredible Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 208.89 crore, up 14.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 208.89 crore in March 2023 up 14.73% from Rs. 182.07 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.92 crore in March 2023 up 22.61% from Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.83 crore in March 2023 down 1.59% from Rs. 6.94 crore in March 2022.

Incredible Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.51 in March 2022.

Incredible Ind shares closed at 20.80 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.35% returns over the last 6 months and -7.76% over the last 12 months.