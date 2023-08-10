English
    Incredible Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 228.18 crore, up 25.04% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Incredible Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 228.18 crore in June 2023 up 25.04% from Rs. 182.49 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.33 crore in June 2023 up 349.8% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.37 crore in June 2023 up 64.22% from Rs. 3.27 crore in June 2022.

    Incredible Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2022.

    Incredible Ind shares closed at 27.50 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.57% returns over the last 6 months and 18.79% over the last 12 months.

    Incredible Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations228.18208.89182.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations228.18208.89182.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials228.44178.34185.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.4016.33-14.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.881.811.85
    Depreciation1.411.441.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.175.686.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.675.291.77
    Other Income1.280.100.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.965.391.87
    Interest1.581.311.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.384.080.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.384.080.41
    Tax1.051.160.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.332.920.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.332.920.30
    Equity Share Capital46.7646.7646.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.290.620.07
    Diluted EPS0.290.620.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.290.620.07
    Diluted EPS0.290.620.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Incredible Ind #Incredible Industries #Results #Steel - Medium & Small
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 09:00 pm

