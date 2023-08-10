Incredible Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 228.18 crore, up 25.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 228.18 crore in June 2023 up 25.04% from Rs. 182.49 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.33 crore in June 2023 up 349.8% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.37 crore in June 2023 up 64.22% from Rs. 3.27 crore in June 2022.

Incredible Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2022.

Incredible Ind shares closed at 27.50 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.57% returns over the last 6 months and 18.79% over the last 12 months.