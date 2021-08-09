Incredible Ind Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 137.20 crore, up 89.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 137.20 crore in June 2021 up 89.1% from Rs. 72.56 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2021 up 96.15% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.73 crore in June 2021 up 49.2% from Rs. 2.50 crore in June 2020.

Incredible Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2020.

Incredible Ind shares closed at 31.10 on August 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 42.99% returns over the last 6 months and 64.12% over the last 12 months.