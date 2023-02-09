Incredible Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 183.56 crore, up 76.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 183.56 crore in December 2022 up 76.06% from Rs. 104.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2022 up 2558.54% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.88 crore in December 2022 up 60.53% from Rs. 3.04 crore in December 2021.