Incredible Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 183.56 crore, up 76.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 183.56 crore in December 2022 up 76.06% from Rs. 104.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2022 up 2558.54% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.88 crore in December 2022 up 60.53% from Rs. 3.04 crore in December 2021.

Incredible Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2021.

Incredible Ind shares closed at 21.05 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.20% returns over the last 6 months and -22.75% over the last 12 months.