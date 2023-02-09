English
    Incredible Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 183.56 crore, up 76.06% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Incredible Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 183.56 crore in December 2022 up 76.06% from Rs. 104.26 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2022 up 2558.54% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.88 crore in December 2022 up 60.53% from Rs. 3.04 crore in December 2021.

    Incredible Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations183.56165.67104.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations183.56165.67104.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials166.31166.3297.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.56-12.86-1.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.801.901.85
    Depreciation1.401.401.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.147.213.59
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.351.701.40
    Other Income0.130.090.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.481.791.64
    Interest1.281.341.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.200.450.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.200.450.08
    Tax0.780.180.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.420.270.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.420.270.05
    Equity Share Capital46.7646.7646.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.300.060.02
    Diluted EPS0.300.060.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.300.060.02
    Diluted EPS0.300.060.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited