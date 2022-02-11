Incredible Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 104.26 crore, down 29.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 104.26 crore in December 2021 down 29.96% from Rs. 148.86 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021 down 88.08% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.04 crore in December 2021 down 11.88% from Rs. 3.45 crore in December 2020.

Incredible Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2020.

Incredible Ind shares closed at 26.60 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.02% returns over the last 6 months and 23.72% over the last 12 months.