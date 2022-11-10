Incon Engineers Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, up 76.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in September 2022 up 76.02% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 up 5.58% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 up 14.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

Incon Engineers shares closed at 14.12 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given -36.11% returns over the last 6 months and -32.12% over the last 12 months.