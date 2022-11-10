 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Incon Engineers Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, up 76.02% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:46 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Incon Engineers are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in September 2022 up 76.02% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 up 5.58% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 up 14.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

Incon Engineers shares closed at 14.12 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given -36.11% returns over the last 6 months and -32.12% over the last 12 months.

Incon Engineers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.11 -- 0.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.11 -- 0.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.02 0.01 0.09
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -0.12
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.08 0.08 0.09
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.11 0.07 0.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.12 -0.16 -0.11
Other Income 0.05 0.09 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.07 -0.07 -0.08
Interest -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.07 -0.07 -0.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.07 -0.07 -0.08
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.07 -0.07 -0.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.07 -0.07 -0.08
Equity Share Capital 4.33 4.33 4.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.17 -0.17 -0.18
Diluted EPS -0.17 -0.17 -0.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.17 -0.17 -0.18
Diluted EPS -0.17 -0.17 -0.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

