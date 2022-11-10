Incon Engineers Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, up 76.02% Y-o-Y
November 10, 2022 / 02:46 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Incon Engineers are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in September 2022 up 76.02% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 up 5.58% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 up 14.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.
Incon Engineers shares closed at 14.12 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given -36.11% returns over the last 6 months and -32.12% over the last 12 months.
|Incon Engineers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.11
|--
|0.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.11
|--
|0.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.02
|0.01
|0.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|-0.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.08
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.11
|0.07
|0.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.12
|-0.16
|-0.11
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.09
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.07
|-0.07
|-0.08
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.07
|-0.07
|-0.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.07
|-0.07
|-0.08
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.07
|-0.07
|-0.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.07
|-0.07
|-0.08
|Equity Share Capital
|4.33
|4.33
|4.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|-0.17
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|-0.17
|-0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|-0.17
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|-0.17
|-0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited