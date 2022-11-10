English
    Incon Engineers Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, up 76.02% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Incon Engineers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in September 2022 up 76.02% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 up 5.58% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 up 14.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

    Incon Engineers shares closed at 14.12 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given -36.11% returns over the last 6 months and -32.12% over the last 12 months.

    Incon Engineers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.11--0.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.11--0.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.020.010.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-----0.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.080.080.09
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.110.070.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.12-0.16-0.11
    Other Income0.050.090.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.07-0.07-0.08
    Interest----0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.07-0.07-0.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.07-0.07-0.08
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.07-0.07-0.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.07-0.07-0.08
    Equity Share Capital4.334.334.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.17-0.17-0.18
    Diluted EPS-0.17-0.17-0.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.17-0.17-0.18
    Diluted EPS-0.17-0.17-0.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:40 pm