Incon Engineers Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 97.56% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 02:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Incon Engineers are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2022 down 97.56% from Rs. 2.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022 down 118.75% from Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022 down 117.43% from Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2021.

Incon Engineers shares closed at 20.65 on May 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given -41.83% returns over the last 6 months and 391.67% over the last 12 months.

Incon Engineers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.06 0.31 2.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.06 0.31 2.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.02 0.03 0.62
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.07 0.07 0.46
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.08 0.09 0.06
Depreciation 0.00 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.12 0.10 0.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.23 0.01 1.04
Other Income 0.04 0.03 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.19 0.04 1.08
Interest -- -- 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.19 0.04 1.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.19 0.04 1.04
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.19 0.04 1.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.19 0.04 1.04
Equity Share Capital 4.33 4.33 4.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.45 0.10 2.40
Diluted EPS -0.45 0.10 2.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.45 0.10 2.40
Diluted EPS -0.45 0.10 2.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 01:53 pm
