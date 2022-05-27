Incon Engineers Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 97.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2022 down 97.56% from Rs. 2.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022 down 118.75% from Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022 down 117.43% from Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2021.

Incon Engineers shares closed at 20.65 on May 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given -41.83% returns over the last 6 months and 391.67% over the last 12 months.