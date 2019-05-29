Incon Engineers Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, up 45.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in March 2019 up 45.63% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2019 up 71.46% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2019 up 50% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2018.

Incon Engineers EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2018.

Incon Engineers shares closed at 6.50 on September 18, 2018 (BSE)