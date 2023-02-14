Incon Engineers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 91.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 91.67% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 386.39% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 320% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.