Incon Engineers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 91.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 91.67% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 386.39% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 320% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Incon Engineers shares closed at 13.99 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.45% returns over the last 6 months and -33.06% over the last 12 months.