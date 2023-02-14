English
    Incon Engineers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 91.67% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Incon Engineers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 91.67% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 386.39% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 320% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

    Incon Engineers shares closed at 13.99 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.45% returns over the last 6 months and -33.06% over the last 12 months.

    Incon Engineers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.030.110.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.030.110.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.010.020.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.080.080.09
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.070.110.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.13-0.120.01
    Other Income0.010.050.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.12-0.070.04
    Interest0.00----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.13-0.070.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.13-0.070.04
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.13-0.070.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.13-0.070.04
    Equity Share Capital4.334.334.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.29-0.170.10
    Diluted EPS-0.29-0.170.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.29-0.170.10
    Diluted EPS-0.29-0.170.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

