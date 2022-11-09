Incap Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.58 crore, up 12.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.58 crore in September 2022 up 12.1% from Rs. 4.98 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2022 down 24.99% from Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2022 down 18.52% from Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2021.

Incap EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.56 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.75 in September 2021.

Incap shares closed at 41.10 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.79% returns over the last 6 months and 49.45% over the last 12 months.