Incap Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.76 crore, down 15.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Incap are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.76 crore in March 2023 down 15.59% from Rs. 6.82 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 174.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2023 down 45.76% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022.
Incap shares closed at 36.20 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.61% returns over the last 6 months and -14.82% over the last 12 months.
|Incap
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.76
|3.73
|6.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.76
|3.73
|6.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.97
|1.95
|3.24
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.37
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.38
|-0.19
|0.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.51
|0.48
|0.55
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.10
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.46
|1.15
|2.62
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.66
|0.25
|-0.63
|Other Income
|0.88
|0.02
|1.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.22
|0.26
|0.48
|Interest
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.18
|0.22
|0.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.18
|0.22
|0.42
|Tax
|0.23
|--
|0.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.05
|0.22
|0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.05
|0.22
|0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|5.13
|5.13
|5.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|21.61
|1.56
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|1.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|21.61
|1.56
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|1.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited