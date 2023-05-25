Incap Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.76 crore, down 15.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.76 crore in March 2023 down 15.59% from Rs. 6.82 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 174.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2023 down 45.76% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022.

Incap shares closed at 36.20 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.61% returns over the last 6 months and -14.82% over the last 12 months.