    Incap Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.76 crore, down 15.59% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Incap are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.76 crore in March 2023 down 15.59% from Rs. 6.82 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 174.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2023 down 45.76% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022.

    Incap shares closed at 36.20 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.61% returns over the last 6 months and -14.82% over the last 12 months.

    Incap
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.763.736.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.763.736.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.971.953.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.38-0.190.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.510.480.55
    Depreciation0.100.100.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.461.152.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.660.25-0.63
    Other Income0.880.021.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.220.260.48
    Interest0.050.050.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.180.220.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.180.220.42
    Tax0.23--0.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.050.220.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.050.220.07
    Equity Share Capital5.135.135.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.1021.611.56
    Diluted EPS----1.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.1021.611.56
    Diluted EPS----1.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 25, 2023