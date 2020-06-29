Incap Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.47 crore, up 81.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.47 crore in March 2020 up 81.12% from Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2020 down 189.99% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2020 down 195.65% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2019.

Incap shares closed at 29.80 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 46.44% returns over the last 6 months and -9.70% over the last 12 months.