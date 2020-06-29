Incap Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.47 crore, up 81.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Incap are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.47 crore in March 2020 up 81.12% from Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2020 down 189.99% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2020 down 195.65% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2019.
Incap shares closed at 29.80 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 46.44% returns over the last 6 months and -9.70% over the last 12 months.
|Incap
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.47
|11.23
|4.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.47
|11.23
|4.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.86
|2.72
|3.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.13
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.30
|0.37
|-0.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.52
|0.45
|0.49
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.12
|-0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.26
|7.21
|0.95
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.70
|0.37
|0.33
|Other Income
|0.39
|0.23
|-0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.31
|0.60
|0.26
|Interest
|0.13
|0.14
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.44
|0.46
|0.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.44
|0.46
|0.19
|Tax
|0.16
|--
|0.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.60
|0.46
|-0.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.60
|0.46
|-0.21
|Equity Share Capital
|5.13
|5.13
|5.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.16
|--
|-0.40
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|-0.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.16
|--
|-0.40
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|-0.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 09:15 am