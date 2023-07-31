Incap Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.88 crore, down 18.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.88 crore in June 2023 down 18.62% from Rs. 5.99 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2023 down 27.62% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2023 down 20% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022.

Incap EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.30 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.41 in June 2022.

Incap shares closed at 36.80 on July 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.36% returns over the last 6 months and 11.68% over the last 12 months.