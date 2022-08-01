Incap Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.99 crore, up 36.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.99 crore in June 2022 up 36.3% from Rs. 4.40 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022 up 110.23% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022 up 45.83% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2021.

Incap EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in June 2021.

Incap shares closed at 33.45 on July 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given -33.10% returns over the last 6 months and 14.36% over the last 12 months.