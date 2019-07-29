App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 04:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Incap Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.49 crore, up 14.66% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Incap are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.49 crore in June 2019 up 14.66% from Rs. 4.79 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2019 down 58.16% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2019 down 28.85% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2018.

Incap shares closed at 40.00 on January 29, 2019 (BSE)

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'19Mar'19Jun'18
Net Sales/Income from operations5.494.684.79
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations5.494.684.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2.093.033.03
Purchase of Traded Goods0.20----
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.34-0.10-0.20
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.530.490.51
Depreciation0.12-0.030.12
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.070.951.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.140.33-0.03
Other Income0.11-0.070.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.250.260.40
Interest0.090.070.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.160.190.38
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.160.190.38
Tax--0.40--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.16-0.210.38
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.16-0.210.38
Equity Share Capital5.135.135.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS---0.400.74
Diluted EPS---0.400.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS---0.400.74
Diluted EPS---0.400.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 29, 2019 04:52 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Electricals #Incap #Results

