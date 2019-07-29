Incap Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.49 crore, up 14.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.49 crore in June 2019 up 14.66% from Rs. 4.79 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2019 down 58.16% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2019 down 28.85% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2018.

Incap shares closed at 40.00 on January 29, 2019 (BSE)