Incap Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.49 crore, up 14.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Incap are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.49 crore in June 2019 up 14.66% from Rs. 4.79 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2019 down 58.16% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2019 down 28.85% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2018.
Incap shares closed at 40.00 on January 29, 2019 (BSE)
|Incap
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.49
|4.68
|4.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.49
|4.68
|4.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.09
|3.03
|3.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.20
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.34
|-0.10
|-0.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.53
|0.49
|0.51
|Depreciation
|0.12
|-0.03
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.07
|0.95
|1.36
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.14
|0.33
|-0.03
|Other Income
|0.11
|-0.07
|0.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.25
|0.26
|0.40
|Interest
|0.09
|0.07
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.16
|0.19
|0.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.16
|0.19
|0.38
|Tax
|--
|0.40
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.16
|-0.21
|0.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.16
|-0.21
|0.38
|Equity Share Capital
|5.13
|5.13
|5.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|-0.40
|0.74
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.40
|0.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|-0.40
|0.74
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.40
|0.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited