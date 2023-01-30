Incap Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.73 crore, down 46.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Incap are:Net Sales at Rs 3.73 crore in December 2022 down 46.46% from Rs. 6.96 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 12.25% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2022 down 7.69% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2021.
Incap EPS has increased to Rs. 21.61 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.48 in December 2021.
|Incap shares closed at 40.95 on January 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.28% returns over the last 6 months and -18.10% over the last 12 months.
|Incap
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.73
|5.58
|6.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.73
|5.58
|6.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.95
|3.78
|2.32
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.51
|1.25
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.19
|-0.11
|-0.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.48
|0.46
|0.47
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.10
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.15
|0.52
|2.98
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.25
|0.31
|0.25
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.03
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.26
|0.34
|0.28
|Interest
|0.05
|0.05
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.22
|0.29
|0.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.22
|0.29
|0.25
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.22
|0.29
|0.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.22
|0.29
|0.25
|Equity Share Capital
|5.13
|5.13
|5.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|21.61
|0.56
|0.48
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|21.61
|0.56
|0.48
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited