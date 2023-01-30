Incap Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.73 crore, down 46.46% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 3.73 5.58 6.96 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 3.73 5.58 6.96 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1.95 3.78 2.32 Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.51 1.25 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.19 -0.11 -0.42 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.48 0.46 0.47 Depreciation 0.10 0.10 0.11 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.15 0.52 2.98 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.25 0.31 0.25 Other Income 0.02 0.03 0.03 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.26 0.34 0.28 Interest 0.05 0.05 0.04 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.22 0.29 0.25 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.22 0.29 0.25 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.22 0.29 0.25 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.22 0.29 0.25 Equity Share Capital 5.13 5.13 5.13 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 21.61 0.56 0.48 Diluted EPS -- -- -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 21.61 0.56 0.48 Diluted EPS -- -- -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited