    Incap Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.73 crore, down 46.46% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 11:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Incap are:Net Sales at Rs 3.73 crore in December 2022 down 46.46% from Rs. 6.96 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 12.25% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2022 down 7.69% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2021.
    Incap EPS has increased to Rs. 21.61 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.48 in December 2021.Incap shares closed at 40.95 on January 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.28% returns over the last 6 months and -18.10% over the last 12 months.
    Incap
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.735.586.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.735.586.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.953.782.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.511.25
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.19-0.11-0.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.480.460.47
    Depreciation0.100.100.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.150.522.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.250.310.25
    Other Income0.020.030.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.260.340.28
    Interest0.050.050.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.220.290.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.220.290.25
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.220.290.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.220.290.25
    Equity Share Capital5.135.135.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.610.560.48
    Diluted EPS------
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.610.560.48
    Diluted EPS------
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited