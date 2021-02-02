Incap Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.00 crore, down 55.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.00 crore in December 2020 down 55.45% from Rs. 11.23 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020 down 64.54% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2020 down 55.56% from Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2019.

Incap EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2019.

Incap shares closed at 24.00 on February 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given -11.11% returns over the last 6 months and 22.76% over the last 12 months.