Incap Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.75 crore, down 31.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Incap are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.75 crore in December 2018 down 31.12% from Rs. 6.90 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2018 down 79.58% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2018 down 47.83% from Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2017.
Incap shares closed at 40.00 on January 29, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Incap
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.75
|6.36
|6.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.75
|6.36
|6.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.14
|4.01
|3.53
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.04
|-0.28
|1.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.45
|0.52
|0.84
|Depreciation
|0.23
|0.12
|0.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.83
|1.78
|0.96
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.14
|0.22
|0.41
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.58
|0.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.25
|0.81
|0.77
|Interest
|0.11
|0.12
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.15
|0.68
|0.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.15
|0.68
|0.71
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.15
|0.68
|0.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.15
|0.68
|0.71
|Equity Share Capital
|5.13
|5.13
|5.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|1.33
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|1.33
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|1.33
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|1.33
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited