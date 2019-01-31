Incap Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.75 crore, down 31.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.75 crore in December 2018 down 31.12% from Rs. 6.90 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2018 down 79.58% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2018 down 47.83% from Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2017.

Incap shares closed at 40.00 on January 29, 2019 (BSE)