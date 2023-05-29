Inani Sec Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 47.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in March 2023 down 47.81% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 262.06% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 80.77% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

Inani Sec shares closed at 20.60 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.72% returns over the last 6 months and -7.42% over the last 12 months.