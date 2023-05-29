English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Inani Sec Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 47.81% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 10:41 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inani Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in March 2023 down 47.81% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 262.06% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 80.77% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

    Inani Sec shares closed at 20.60 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.72% returns over the last 6 months and -7.42% over the last 12 months.

    Inani Securities
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.210.240.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.210.240.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.250.240.22
    Depreciation0.180.050.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.160.060.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.38-0.12-0.09
    Other Income0.250.160.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.130.040.18
    Interest0.010.020.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.140.020.07
    Exceptional Items0.04----
    P/L Before Tax-0.110.020.07
    Tax-0.02--0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.090.020.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.090.020.05
    Equity Share Capital4.564.564.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.190.051.09
    Diluted EPS-0.190.051.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.190.051.09
    Diluted EPS-0.190.051.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Inani Sec #Inani Securities #Results
    first published: May 29, 2023 10:33 am