Inani Sec Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, down 22.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in March 2022 down 22.68% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 down 63.43% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022 down 21.21% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2021.

Inani Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 1.09 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in March 2021.

Inani Sec shares closed at 24.05 on May 12, 2022 (BSE)