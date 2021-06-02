Inani Sec Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore, up 13.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore in March 2021 up 13.85% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021 up 36.49% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2021 down 5.71% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2020.

Inani Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.33 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.22 in March 2020.

Inani Sec shares closed at 16.65 on June 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given -18.58% returns over the last 6 months