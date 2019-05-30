Inani Sec Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, down 53.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in March 2019 down 53.43% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2019 up 57.24% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2019 down 54% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2018.

Inani Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 1.17 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.75 in March 2018.

Inani Sec shares closed at 11.66 on May 06, 2019 (BSE)