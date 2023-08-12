Inani Sec Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 41.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in June 2023 down 41.44% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 75.19% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 27.27% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

Inani Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2022.

Inani Sec shares closed at 18.55 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -58.69% returns over the last 6 months and -8.17% over the last 12 months.