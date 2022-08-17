Inani Sec Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, down 47.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in June 2022 down 47.87% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 95.28% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022 down 63.33% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2021.

Inani Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.27 in June 2021.

Inani Sec shares closed at 20.20 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.59% returns over the last 6 months and 20.96% over the last 12 months.