Inani Sec Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore, up 31.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore in June 2021 up 31.78% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2021 up 311.53% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2021 down 9.09% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2020.

Inani Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.15 in June 2020.

Inani Sec shares closed at 18.45 on August 10, 2021 (BSE)