Inani Sec Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore, down 0.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore in June 2019 down 0.46% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2019 up 19.56% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2019 up 22.73% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2018.

Inani Sec shares closed at 13.42 on July 24, 2019 (BSE)