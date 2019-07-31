Inani Sec Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore, down 0.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inani Securities are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore in June 2019 down 0.46% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2019 up 19.56% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2019 up 22.73% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2018.
Inani Sec shares closed at 13.42 on July 24, 2019 (BSE)
|Inani Securities
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.47
|0.34
|0.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.47
|0.34
|0.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.10
|--
|0.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.14
|0.32
|0.14
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.07
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.17
|-0.01
|0.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|-0.05
|0.06
|Other Income
|0.20
|0.21
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.23
|0.16
|0.18
|Interest
|0.13
|0.17
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.09
|-0.01
|0.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.09
|-0.01
|0.08
|Tax
|0.02
|0.00
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.07
|-0.01
|0.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|0.54
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.07
|0.53
|0.06
|Equity Share Capital
|4.56
|4.56
|4.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|1.17
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|--
|1.17
|0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|1.17
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|--
|1.17
|0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited