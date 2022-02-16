Inani Sec Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore, up 10.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore in December 2021 up 10.88% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021 up 81.34% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021 up 63.64% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2020.

Inani Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.19 in December 2020.

Inani Sec shares closed at 20.50 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 22.75% returns over the last 6 months