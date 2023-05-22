Inani Marbles Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.59 crore, down 53.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inani Marbles are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.59 crore in March 2023 down 53.56% from Rs. 24.96 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2023 down 185.52% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2023 down 58.82% from Rs. 2.72 crore in March 2022.
Inani Marbles shares closed at 20.56 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.00% returns over the last 6 months and 1.53% over the last 12 months.
|Inani Marbles
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.59
|10.92
|24.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.59
|10.92
|24.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.40
|3.96
|9.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.19
|2.12
|1.85
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.67
|-0.03
|1.69
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.57
|1.50
|1.68
|Depreciation
|0.85
|0.85
|0.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.55
|4.42
|8.88
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.30
|-1.90
|0.79
|Other Income
|0.58
|0.73
|1.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.27
|-1.18
|1.94
|Interest
|0.63
|0.42
|0.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.36
|-1.60
|1.29
|Exceptional Items
|-0.34
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.70
|-1.60
|1.29
|Tax
|0.01
|-0.42
|0.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.71
|-1.18
|0.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.71
|-1.18
|0.83
|Equity Share Capital
|3.72
|3.72
|3.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|-0.63
|0.45
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|-0.63
|0.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|-0.63
|0.45
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|-0.63
|0.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited