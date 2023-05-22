Inani Marbles Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.59 crore, down 53.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.59 crore in March 2023 down 53.56% from Rs. 24.96 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2023 down 185.52% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2023 down 58.82% from Rs. 2.72 crore in March 2022.

Inani Marbles shares closed at 20.56 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.00% returns over the last 6 months and 1.53% over the last 12 months.