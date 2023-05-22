English
    Inani Marbles Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.59 crore, down 53.56% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inani Marbles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.59 crore in March 2023 down 53.56% from Rs. 24.96 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2023 down 185.52% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2023 down 58.82% from Rs. 2.72 crore in March 2022.

    Inani Marbles shares closed at 20.56 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.00% returns over the last 6 months and 1.53% over the last 12 months.

    Inani Marbles
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.5910.9224.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.5910.9224.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.403.969.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.192.121.85
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.67-0.031.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.571.501.68
    Depreciation0.850.850.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.554.428.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.30-1.900.79
    Other Income0.580.731.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.27-1.181.94
    Interest0.630.420.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.36-1.601.29
    Exceptional Items-0.34----
    P/L Before Tax-0.70-1.601.29
    Tax0.01-0.420.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.71-1.180.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.71-1.180.83
    Equity Share Capital3.723.723.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.38-0.630.45
    Diluted EPS-0.38-0.630.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.38-0.630.45
    Diluted EPS-0.38-0.630.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Ceramics & Granite #Earnings First-Cut #Inani Marbles #Results
    first published: May 22, 2023 09:25 am