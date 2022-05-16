Inani Marbles Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.96 crore, up 48.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.96 crore in March 2022 up 48.4% from Rs. 16.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2022 up 504.06% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.72 crore in March 2022 up 52.81% from Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2021.

Inani Marbles EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2021.

Inani Marbles shares closed at 21.00 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)