Inani Marbles Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.02 crore, up 15.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.02 crore in March 2020 up 15.14% from Rs. 6.97 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2020 up 138.19% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2020 up 627.78% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2019.

Inani Marbles EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.27 in March 2019.

Inani Marbles shares closed at 11.11 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given -20.98% returns over the last 6 months and -38.28% over the last 12 months.