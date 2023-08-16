Inani Marbles Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.33 crore, down 43.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.33 crore in June 2023 down 43.04% from Rs. 25.16 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2023 down 215.67% from Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2023 down 70.93% from Rs. 2.27 crore in June 2022.

Inani Marbles shares closed at 20.50 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.50% returns over the last 6 months and 8.18% over the last 12 months.