    Inani Marbles Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.33 crore, down 43.04% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 01:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inani Marbles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.33 crore in June 2023 down 43.04% from Rs. 25.16 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2023 down 215.67% from Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2023 down 70.93% from Rs. 2.27 crore in June 2022.

    Inani Marbles shares closed at 20.50 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.50% returns over the last 6 months and 8.18% over the last 12 months.

    Inani Marbles
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.3311.5925.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.3311.5925.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.104.4010.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.341.193.83
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.79-0.67-0.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.311.571.32
    Depreciation0.800.850.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.214.558.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.22-0.301.11
    Other Income0.080.580.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.140.271.43
    Interest0.630.630.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.77-0.360.83
    Exceptional Items---0.34--
    P/L Before Tax-0.77-0.700.83
    Tax--0.010.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.77-0.710.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.77-0.710.66
    Equity Share Capital3.723.723.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.41-0.380.36
    Diluted EPS-0.41-0.380.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.41-0.380.36
    Diluted EPS-0.41-0.380.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

